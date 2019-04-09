UCLA gymnasts embrace lineup changes, prepare to compete for national title

Spur-of-the-moment lineup changes have been common for the Bruins this year.

And Kyla Ross said she doesn’t think that will change any time soon.

“As a team, we are really fortunate to have that depth,” the junior said. “We have eight or nine people on each event that are ready to go up at any moment, and we had a lot of people that aren’t in the lineup as frequently perform, and they always shine.”

No. 2 UCLA gymnastics (9-1) placed first in the Ann Arbor NCAA regional final Saturday to advance to the NCAA championship April 19. The regional weekend saw several new lineups for coach Valorie Kondos Field’s Bruins.

In the semifinal Friday night, junior Grace Glenn was slated to go sixth on balance beam – a position frequently taken by either senior Katelyn Ohashi or Ross – Ohashi filled Glenn’s usual lead-off spot.

After five Bruins finished their beam routines, it was announced sophomore Nia Dennis would be taking Glenn’s place in the lineup. Dennis had not performed on beam since Feb. 10.

She posted a 9.850.

Another change came in Ohashi and Ross’ removal from the floor lineup in the semifinals. Dennis and senior Macy Toronjo performed in their places.

“It was really great to see (Toronjo) and (Dennis) go on floor,” Ross said. “It’s been a long season, so (Ohashi) and I were able to rest and get ready for the next few meets. I’ve seen how hard they have been working in the gym, so it was great that they could come out and hit it. Overall, it was really great to see people come out and compete for the first or maybe second time this season, because they are so skilled too.”

Kondos Field said the Bruins’ fame is beginning to take a toll on the team, which contributes to lineup changes.

“Because of this team’s depth, we can continue to make the lineup choices that are best for everyone,” Kondos Field said. “They struggle with the emotional fatigue that comes from being the reigning national champions, and honestly, the celebrity of this whole team. There is an expectation to honor the fans that come to see them, so we simply won’t let hiccups get in the way of what happens next.”

The Bruins have drawn season-high crowds in all five of their 2019 road meets and have recorded their highest home attendance average on record this season. In their second to last home meet, the Bruins set a new UCLA gymnastics single-meet attendance record, with 12,907 fans in attendance.

Toronjo said she is proud of her team for keeping up with the shifting lineups and being ready whenever they are needed.

“It’s definitely hard to grasp (the lineup changing) as a lowerclassman, because that has never happened before,” Toronjo said. “In club, you are always competing − every event, every meet. It makes you stop and put your team over yourself. Everyone has the mindset of ‘I’m either going to cheer as loud as I can if I’m not competing or I am focused on what I need to do to hit a great routine, so I can give my score to the team.’”

The Bruins’ final weekend of action will take place April 19-20 in Fort Worth, Texas, where they will be competing for their second straight national title.