UCPD investigating deceptive phone calls from people impersonating officers

University police are searching for multiple people who impersonated UCPD officers in an attempt to extort money from UCLA students and staff.

The callers contacted multiple UCLA students and staff members and tried to convince them that they or someone they know had an outstanding warrant. The callers, who began the scheme March 14, also claimed that someone was using the victim’s identity to buy or sell drugs from the Dominican Republic, according to a UCPD alert.

The callers also demanded that the victim pay a fine to avoid arrest.

To the victims, the call appeared to come from UCPD’s main phone number but in fact was made from a private caller.

UCPD did not provide a description of the callers.

UCPD said it would never call someone and demand payment, nor would it ask for payment via mail or bank transfer.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case can call UCPD at 310-825-1491.