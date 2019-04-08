UCLA parents involved in college admissions scandal will plead guilty to charges

UCLA parents involved in the recent college admissions scandal plan to plead guilty to fraud charges.

Davina and Bruce Isackson agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, according to an Los Angeles Times article.

Bruce Isackson additionally agreed to plead guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The couple was accused of paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to get their daughter, Lauren Isackson, admitted to the UCLA women’s soccer team despite having no competitive soccer experience.

In an email statement from their attorney, the Isacksons apologized for their actions and said they would cooperate with the prosecutors.

“No words can express how profoundly sorry we are for what we have done. Our duty as parents was to set a good example for our children, and instead we have harmed and embarrassed them by our misguided decisions,” they said in the statement.