Donation to UCLA will fund medical plaza renovations, biomedical research

A science-focused philanthropic foundation gifted $20 million to UCLA, a university press release announced Tuesday.

The W. M. Keck Foundation donated to the university to fund the renovation of the UCLA Medical Plaza, an outpatient care center at UCLA. The gift will also contribute to UCLA biomedical research grants.

The W. M. Keck Foundation has donated a total of $55 million to UCLA, and over $165 million to University of California colleges.

The space surrounding the main outpatient buildings on UCLA Medical Plaza will be named W. M. Keck Court in honor of the foundation’s support.

The foundation was established in 1954 by William Myron Keck, who was also the founder of The Superior Oil Company. The organization has long supported engineering, science and medical research.

Keck’s grandson, Robert Day, has donated over $22 million to UCLA and has been the chairman and CEO of the foundation since 1995.

The donation is a part of the UCLA Centennial Campaign, which surpassed its goal of raising $4.2 billion by December 2019 in July.

The funds will also contribute to research at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. The latest U.S. News and World Report annual ranking of medical schools placed the UCLA school of medicine fifth in primary care and sixth in research.