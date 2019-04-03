Six candidates running in elections for GSA leadership positions

The Graduate Students Association will hold elections for its leadership roles April 10 to April 16.

Two of four positions are uncontested. A complete roster of the six candidates is listed below.

Richard Tran, GSA election board chair, said he hopes the election will serve as an opportunity for graduate students to come together and get more involved on campus.

He added he is confident the candidates will be able to address the needs of graduate students.

“I am very happy that we have a very diverse group of people running, both people with and without experience who will come together to make great decisions for our program,” Tran said.

Graduate students can vote from April 10 to April 16 on MyUCLA.

GSA president:

Zak Fisher

Ernesto Arciniega (Moving Forward slate)

Vice president of internal affairs:

Paul Nesterenko (Moving Forward slate)

Vice president of external affairs:

Jean Paul (J.P.) Santos

Noreen Ahmed (Moving Forward slate)

Vice president of academic affairs:

Shrinidhi Balasubramanian (Moving Forward slate)