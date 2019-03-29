Friday, March 29

Union to hold strike in response to UC’s alleged intimidation of workers

March 29, 2019
American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3299, the University of California's largest employee union, will strike April 10 in response to alleged intimidation of workers by the UC. (Michael Zshornack/Daily Bruin senior staff)

University of California service and patient care workers will strike April 10.

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3299, the UC’s largest employee union, announced Friday it will hold a systemwide strike April 10 in response to the UC’s alleged intimidation of workers, according to an AFSCME Local 3299 press release.

AFSCME Local 3299 filed an Unfair Labor Practice charge Monday regarding the alleged intimidation with the California Public Employment Relations Board. The charge cites examples including workplace retaliation, threats of police citation and condoning physical assault of workers on the picket line, according to a previous AFSCME Local 3299 press release.

John de los Angeles, an AFSCME Local 3299 spokesperson, said he thinks responding to the alleged intimidation tactics with a protest is appropriate.

“Being that these charges are about intimidation and interfering with workers’ ability to protest or strike over issues, we feel it would be appropriate to respond to those actions with the very activities they’re trying to suppress,” de los Angeles said.

Claire Doan, a UC Office of the President spokesperson, said in an email statement the UC believes holding four systemwide strikes in a year shows union leaders have little regard for the negative impact on the patients, students and communities the UC serves.

“It’s unfortunate that the low member participation during last week’s strike has not persuaded AFSCME leaders to pursue an approach that would actually help workers: real, good-faith bargaining,” Doan said.

Melissa Morris

