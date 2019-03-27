US Department of Education to investigate UCLA, schools involved in bribery scheme

The U.S. Department of Education sent letters Tuesday stating it will investigate UCLA and seven other universities involved in a recent admissions scandal.

Parents and coaches were accused March 12 of falsifying standardized test scores and bribing coaches to secure admission for their children at prestigious universities.

Jorge Salcedo, the recently resigned men’s soccer coach allegedly involved in the scheme, pled not guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering Monday.

The department will conduct a preliminary investigation to determine whether the schools mismanaged federal student aid during the admissions scandal, according to the Associated Press.

A letter released by the department stated each university is required to provide documentation outlining the admissions process for student-athletes, as well as any evidence of misrepresentation or fraud.

UCLA is reviewing the department’s letter and intends to cooperate with the investigation, said Ricardo Vasquez, a UCLA spokesperson.

If any university is found to have engaged in fraudulent or illegal activity, it may have its federal student aid revoked, the AP reported.