Wednesday, March 27

In the news:

US Department of Education to investigate UCLA, schools involved in bribery scheme

By


Posted:
March 27, 2019
11:08 am

National, News


The U.S. Department of Education will conduct a preliminary investigation to determine whether UCLA and seven other universities involved in a recent admissions scandal mismanaged federal student aid during the bribery scheme. (Kristie-Valerie Hoang/Daily Bruin senior staff)

The U.S. Department of Education will conduct a preliminary investigation to determine whether UCLA and seven other universities involved in a recent admissions scandal mismanaged federal student aid during the bribery scheme. (Kristie-Valerie Hoang/Daily Bruin senior staff)

 Share

 Tweet

The U.S. Department of Education sent letters Tuesday stating it will investigate UCLA and seven other universities involved in a recent admissions scandal.

Parents and coaches were accused March 12 of falsifying standardized test scores and bribing coaches to secure admission for their children at prestigious universities.

Jorge Salcedo, the recently resigned men’s soccer coach allegedly involved in the scheme, pled not guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering Monday.

The department will conduct a preliminary investigation to determine whether the schools mismanaged federal student aid during the admissions scandal, according to the Associated Press.

A letter released by the department stated each university is required to provide documentation outlining the admissions process for student-athletes, as well as any evidence of misrepresentation or fraud.

UCLA is reviewing the department’s letter and intends to cooperate with the investigation, said Ricardo Vasquez, a UCLA spokesperson.

If any university is found to have engaged in fraudulent or illegal activity, it may have its federal student aid revoked, the AP reported.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Teddy Rosenbluth

Rosenbluth is the assistant News editor for the Science and Health beat. She was previously a News contributor for the science and health beat. She is a third-year psychobiology student who loves learning about evolutionary biology and neuroscience.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2019 the Daily Bruin