Gymnastics wins second straight Pac-12 title, posts highest national score of season

WEST VALLEY CITY, Ut. — The Bruins are Pac-12 Champions – again.

No. 2 UCLA gymnastics (9-1, 7-0 Pac-12) won the Pac-12 Women’s Gymnastics Championships in West Valley City, Utah, on Saturday night for the second straight year. The Bruins met No. 6 Utah, No. 12 Oregon State and No. 14 California in the second session of the Championships and took home the win with a score of 198.400 – the highest score posted by any team this season.

The Bruins were behind after one rotation, trailing the Utes by .150. Each of Utah’s five uneven bars scores met or exceeded 9.900, while UCLA boasted five scores above 9.850 on vault.

After the second rotation, the Bruins took the lead and kept it for the remainder of the competition.

UCLA tied its second-best uneven bars score of the season with a 49.650, behind a perfect 10 from the event champion – junior Kyla Ross.

But bars wasn’t Ross’s only 10 of the night. She notched another on floor exercise, marking her second straight perfect score on the event.

Ross has scored a 10 in each of her last eight meets and has recorded a total of 11 perfect scores this season. UCLA owns more than half of all perfect scores recorded in the NCAA this season.

Junior Grace Glenn and senior Brielle Nguyen tied their career bests on balance beam en route to a 49.550 on the event. Glenn and senior Katelyn Ohashi finished as co-champions on the event.

Following the third rotation, UCLA led by just .050. Utah’s MyKayla Skinner’s first perfect 10 of the season on floor was not enough to pull ahead of the Bruins.

The Bruins posted a 49.775 on floor exercise – their second highest floor score of the season. Both Ross and Ohashi scored perfect 10s on floor for the second week in a row, though UCLA clinched the win before Ohashi began her brand-new Tina Turner-, Beyonce- and Janet Jackson-inspired routine.

UCLA will have a week off before heading to the NCAA regionals on April 4.