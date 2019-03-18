The Gym Slam

KYLA ROSS

Nine perfect 10s this season and one on every event.

VAULT

UCLA notched a season-high 49.450 on vault with five scores of 9.850 or above against Stanford on March 10. Sophomore Nia Dennis has recorded a 9.850 or higher on her last four vaults. Junior Felicia Hano tied her career-high score of 9.950 on vault against Utah State on Saturday and has hit that mark three times this year.

BARS

UCLA was ranked No. 2 on uneven bars prior to its meet against Utah State. Freshman Margzetta Frazier notched a 9.900 against the Aggies on Saturday, just shy of her career-high score of 9.950, which she earned against the Arizona Wildcats on Feb. 16. Junior Madison Kocian scored a perfect 10 on bars against Arizona State on Jan. 21 and has scored a 9.900 or higher on six of her last seven routines.

BEAM

UCLA earned a season-high 49.700 on balance beam against Stanford on March 10. In the leadoff spot, junior Grace Glenn has scored a 9.900 or higher in her last three meets, including a career high-tying 9.950 against Utah State. After falling on beam against Arizona on Feb. 1 freshman Norah Flatley has scored a 9.825 or higher on her last four routines, including a career-best 9.925 against Stanford.

FLOOR

UCLA notched a season-high 49.825 on floor exercise against Utah State on Saturday, marking the third-highest score in program history. Junior Gracie Kramer has scored a 9.900 or higher on her last five floor routines. Senior Katelyn Ohashi broke the internet with her Jan. 12 floor performance, which has been viewed over 117 million times. Ohashi has scored a perfect 10 on floor five times this year.