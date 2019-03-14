Thursday, March 14

In the news:

Men’s basketball unable to catch up to Sun Devils at half, falling behind 45-29

By


Posted:
March 14, 2019
7:17 pm

Men's Basketball, Sports


Sophomore guard Kris Wilkes scored 8 points on 3-of-8 shooting in the first half of UCLA men’s basketball's quarterfinals matchup with Arizona State on Thursday night. The Bruins trail the Sun Devils 45-29 at the break. (Mia Kayser/Daily Bruin staff)

Sophomore guard Kris Wilkes scored 8 points on 3-of-8 shooting in the first half of UCLA men’s basketball's quarterfinals matchup with Arizona State on Thursday night. The Bruins trail the Sun Devils 45-29 at the break. (Mia Kayser/Daily Bruin staff)

 Share

 Tweet

The Bruins have 20 minutes to save their season.

No. 7-seeded UCLA men’s basketball (17-15, 9-9 Pac-12) trails No. 2-seeded Arizona State (21-9, 12-6) 45-29 at halftime in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament.

The Sun Devils not only took better care of the basketball in the first half, but they also converted seven Bruin turnovers into 11 points. Arizona State also shot 47 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes, doing damage inside and out.

The Sun Devils dominated down low, outscoring the Bruins 16-8 in the paint and hauling in five more rebounds. Arizona State even matched UCLA from beyond the arc with five 3s, including four in the final 3:06 of the half.

Sun Devil guards Remy Martin, Luguentz Dort and forward Kimani Lawrence combined for 25 points in the first half on a combined 10-of-22 shooting. In the only other meeting between the two schools this season, the trio combined for 46 points.

As for the Bruins, sophomore guards Jaylen Hands and Kris Wilkes had a combined 17 points but needed 17 shots to get there. Wilkes struggled Wednesday night against Stanford as well, finishing that game 3-of-14 from the floor.

A loss Thursday would not only eliminate UCLA from the Pac-12 tournament, but it would likely mark the end of the team’s season given their resume this year.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Ryan Smith

Ryan Smith is the 2018-2019 Sports editor. He was previously an assistant Sports editor in 2017-2018, and has covered women's basketball, men's water polo, baseball, men's golf and women's golf during his time with the Bruin.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2019 the Daily Bruin