Tula B. Strong, a second-year MFA and Dance Candidate at the World Arts and Cultures/Dance Department, tells us about her work in progress, “There is a River,” and explores what dance means to her.

Tula’s piece was featured at the MFA 2 Concert this Friday, March 8th, at 8 pm in the Glorya Kaufman Hall Dance Theater Room 200 for free. The concert was presented by the UCLA Department of World & Arts Cultures/Dance.