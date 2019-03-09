Power outage affects 11,000 LADWP customers in and around Westwood
Posted:
March 9, 2019
5:37 pm
Residents across Westwood lost power around 1 p.m. (Daily Bruin file photo)
Residents across Westwood lost power Saturday afternoon.
A power outage occurred around 1 p.m. in Westwood, affecting around 11,000 Los Angeles Water and Power customers in the area, an LADWP spokesperson said. Power is expected to return by 10 p.m.
The LADWP spokesperson said they did not have information on the cause of the outage.
Gray is the 2018-2019 assistant News editor for the city and crime beat. He was previously a writer for the city and crime beat. He is also a second year pre-communications student at UCLA.