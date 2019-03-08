Football will rush into spring with new faces, younger lineup on field

UCLA has a number of familiar faces returning for the 2019 season, but coach Chip Kelly said he is looking forward to seeing what some of the new guys can offer this spring.

“There are going to be a lot of new faces out there, a lot of young guys that will get an opportunity to go play now,” Kelly said. “I think they were all excited about what the future is.”

One of the newly opened positions on the offensive end of the football for UCLA is at left tackle, which was left void by Andre James after he declared for the NFL Draft in December.

His expected replacement, freshman Alec Anderson, has already begun familiarizing himself with the returning starters and said he feels good with where the group’s comfort level together stands.

“Everybody is intertwined and we have a really good flow on the offensive line,” Anderson said. “We’re always in our offensive line room together if we’re not at class, so it’s really good because we have a great bond with each other on and off the field.”

The Bruins will return their other four starters on the offensive line, including freshman guard Christaphany Murray, redshirt sophomore guard Michael Alves, redshirt sophomore tackle Jake Burton and junior center Boss Tagaloa.

Anderson said while he’s excited about the opportunity to earn the starting nod at left tackle, he was also surprised to hear of James’ decision to leave the program.

“It was kind of a shock to me because I thought he was going to come back and I thought we were going to have more of a competition trying to see who would be at either left or right tackle,” Anderson said. “It was shocking, but then again there was a little bit of comfort because then I knew that I could have a better chance at playing this year.”

Alves – who started all 12 games at left guard next to James last season – said it was tough to see his teammate leave but added that he has been impressed with what he’s seen from Anderson so far on the practice field.

“Well, it’s hard when you lose a good player like (James). He was really technically sound, he knew all the plays,” Alves said. “But (Anderson’s) coming pretty far from when he got here. He still has a lot of work to do, just like the rest of our guys. But I think he’ll be just as good as (James), if not better, the next year or two.”

Should Anderson claim the starting spot out of camp, he would become the team’s third different opening day left tackle in as many years.

Matt Lynch makes the move outside

In an unexpected move, redshirt sophomore quarterback Matt Lynch has begun exploring his options at different positions.

Lynch was expected to compete with redshirt freshman Austin Burton and incoming freshman Chase Griffin for the backup quarterback spot.

Kelly said while switching positions was all Lynch’s idea, he is open to seeing what the quarterback can provide in other areas.

“(Lynch) came in, said he would like to play another position and see if he can get on the field,” Kelly said. “So, if he can contribute as a tight end or a receiver or special teams, we’ll see whatever we can do to accommodate him. But I thought he handled it really well the first day.”