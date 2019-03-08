Daily Bruin wins 22 awards at 2019 college media contest

The Daily Bruin won 22 awards at the 2019 California College Media Association contest Saturday.

PRIME, the Daily Bruin’s quarterly arts, culture and lifestyle magazine, won three of the publication’s seven first-place awards. PRIME also received a third-place award for Best Magazine.

The Bruin’s Instagram took first-place awards for Best Social Media Platform and Best Social Media/Single Story. The publication also earned first-place awards for Best Headline Portfolio and Best Arts & Entertainment Story, a third-place award for Best Overall Newspaper Design and a third-place award for Best Podcast.

Below is a list of the Daily Bruin’s 2019 CCMA awards:

First Place:

Second Place:

Third Place: