USAC recap – Feb. 26

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Bruin Viewpoint Room and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! channel on YouTube.
Public comment
- A representative from the office of General Representative 1 said the office is hosting an organization networking event.
- Students from the Community Programs Office said they disagreed with General Representative 3 Eduardo Solis’ claim that their food closet does not provide fresh produce.
Special presentations
- Election Board Chair Richard White presented proposed changes of the election code. The council voted against increasing the number of student signatures required for candidacy from 75 to 200, and voted against increasing maximum campaign spending per candidate from $600 to $2,000. The council voted to increase spending limits for ballot propositions from $600 to $5,000.
Agenda
- The committee approved a resolution for the continued support of the removal of the ACT and SAT from the University of California admissions process.
- The committee approved a resolution for in support of Assembly Bill 40, which advocates for zero-emission vehicles, and 100 percent clean transportation in California.
- The council allocated $12,178 from the Contingency Programming Fund to USAC and non-USAC groups.
- The council allocated $2,009.59 from the Student Wellness Programming Fund to USAC and non-USAC groups.
- The council allocated $2,300.59 from discretionary funds to the Academic Affairs Commission’s Travel Mini-Grant.
- The committee discussed how to allocate surplus funds into subcommittees, how to evaluate funding and how many committee members should review each application.
- The council appointed Angel Aguilar, a second-year political science student, as election board vice chair.
- The council appointed Nicole Nukpese, a third-year sociology student, as election board finance director.
- Academic Affairs Commissioner Nidirah Stephens appointed Dakarai Moses and Alexandria Davis to the Academic Senate.
Reports
- President Claire Fieldman said her office hosted the South Campus Research Fair on Monday night. Her office will host a Title IX town hall in Ackerman Grand Ballroom on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Her office will also host the UC Women’s Leadership Conference on Sunday.
- Internal Vice President Robert Blake Watson said his office is hosting a study hall for finals on March 16 from 1 p.m.-9 p.m. in Ackerman Grand Ballroom. He added that his office is hosting a Food Truck for Finals event March 17-March 19.
- External Vice President Jamie Kennerk said her office is lobbying for more accessible summer Cal Grants.
- General Representative 1 Ayesha Haleem said her office hosted multiple events for deans and administrators to speak with students at Kerckhoff Hall this past week.
- Stephens said her office is advocating for the removal of the SAT from the UC admission process.
- Campus Events Commissioner Alley Madison said her office screened “Ralph Breaks the Internet” on Feb. 19 at Kerckhoff 319. She added that her office will screen “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” on Feb. 21 at James Bridges Theater. She also added submissions for the office’s Short Takes film festival opens March 4.
- Cultural Affairs Commissioner Sarena Khasawneh said her office is making a documentary about the experience of black women at UCLA. Her office is hosting a DiverseCity Tours to Sawtelle thrift stores and restaurants March 2.
- Financial Support Commissioner Jay Manzano said his office is hosting an event about creating the perfect elevator pitch March 7 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. in the Bruin Viewpoint Room. He added that his office is offering parking and public transportation scholarships for winter quarter.
- Student Wellness Commissioner George Louis Faour said his office is hosting a panel on heart health Thursday in Dodd Hall 167.