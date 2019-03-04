Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital awarded top nursing recognition in the country

The Stewart and Lynda Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital at UCLA received the highest honor for nursing in the country, according to a university press release.

The Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital was designated as a Magnet organization by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. The Magnet designation is awarded to health care organizations to recognize their merits in nursing and patient care, according to an article from American Nurse Today. This credential has been awarded to 7 percent of U.S. hospitals.

The Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital, which is housed by the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, provides care in neuropsychiatric and behavioral health. The hospital has programs designed for child, adult and geriatric psychiatry. It also serves as a psychiatry teaching facility for the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

The hospital is currently ranked No. 8 in the U.S. for psychiatric care by U.S. News & World Report.

The Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital is one of the first psychiatric facilities to earn the Magnet credential. There are currently fewer than 500 Magnet-designated hospitals in the world.

To receive the Magnet designation, health care institutions must go through qualitative and quantitative evaluations displaying their commitments toward patient care and outcomes. Evaluations include an on-site inspection focused on examining the quality of leadership and teamwork in nursing, according to the press release.

The UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica also achieved Magnet Recognition in 2016, and the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center has been credentialed three times, with its most recent recognition in 2015.