BruinCard functions to be suspended for a day due to system updates

March 4, 2019
Students will not be able to use several BruinCard functions for one day during spring break this month due to system updates. (Amy Dixon/Photo editor)

Students will not be able to use several BruinCard functions later this month for one day due to system updates.

The BruinCard service interruption will begin during spring break on March 25 at 5 a.m. and is expected to last until the end of the day, according to an email sent to UCLA students.

Students will not be able to make purchases with BruinCards at many on-campus merchants and all off-campus merchants during the update.

However, access to buildings will still be available throughout the interruption.

Students will also be unable to access most functions on the BruinCard website, such as making deposits, accessing accounts online, freezing the card, updating PIN or submitting any online forms, according to the email. BruinCards will not be printed on March 25, but will resume the following day as usual.

BruinCard holders will also not be able to check balances, purchase visitor cards or make deposits using BruinCard Payment Headquarter in Location machines.

Orlando Ortiz, a BruinCard front desk associate, said the interruption is necessary for the BruinCard office to manually update the system. Ortiz added the system interruption did not occur last year and it is unlikely the office will issue another service interruption next year.

According to the email statement, the BruinCard office decided to schedule the system maintenance update during spring break to minimize its impact on students.

The BruinCard office will be available for emergency technical support during the update and can be reached at 310-825-2336.

