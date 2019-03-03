Baseball splits Sunday doubleheader with shutout and loss against Sacramento State

Sunday’s doubleheader resulted in opposite results for the Bruins.

No. 4 UCLA baseball (9-2) split its two Sunday games against Sacramento State (4-6) at Jackie Robinson Stadium with a 6-0 series-clinching win in the first game, followed by a 2-1 loss in the second. The game originally scheduled for Saturday got pushed back a day because of rain.

The Bruins allowed two runs on the day – after giving up one Friday night – to lower their ERA to 1.08. The two given up in the second game, however, turned out to be too much for UCLA.

“We’re not used to doubleheaders,” said coach John Savage. “Two (nine-inning games) is a long day. … It was disappointing, but we did win the series.”

UCLA won the first game of the doubleheader behind a career-high seven scoreless frames from redshirt junior right-hander Jack Ralston and a four-run seventh inning at the plate after starting the game hitting one-for-six with runners in scoring position.

“I think (my arm strength and stamina) are getting better,” Ralston said. “My in-between recovery and workouts are helping me throw a long time.”

The game had the makings of a pitcher’s duel early on.

The only run of the first six innings came in the second, when senior designated hitter Jake Pries gave the Bruins the 1-0 lead with his first home run of the year on a solo line drive in the second.

The next two innings saw UCLA fail to convert with the bases loaded. Pries was intentionally walked with two outs in the third and two runners on, but Sacramento State’s gamble paid off as junior first baseman Michael Toglia flied out to end the inning.

The Bruins loaded the bases again with just one out in the fourth and the top of their order coming up, but freshman center fielder Matt McLain struck out swinging and sophomore right fielder Garrett Mitchell grounded out to end the inning.

UCLA came up empty again in the fifth, stranding two runners. Overall, the Bruins left nine runners on base between the third and sixth innings.

“We just didn’t have enough quality at-bats,” Savage said. “I thought Sacramento State pitched well all weekend.”

The fourth time was the charm for UCLA, finally converting on a bases loaded opportunity in the seventh. After junior left fielder Jack Stronach drove in a run on a sacrifice fly, sophomore shortstop Kevin Kendall cleared the bases with a double down the left field line. Freshman catcher Noah Cardenas capped off the rally with a double of his own that drove in Kendall, giving the Bruins a 5-0 lead.

UCLA padded its lead in the eighth on an RBI-groundout from junior third baseman Ryan Kreidler.

On the mound, Ralston earned his third straight win after tallying just one all of last season, and the Bruin bullpen pitched two hitless innings to finish off the game.

“(Ralston) is a different guy (from last year), he’s so fun to watch,” Savage said. “The guy has been so progressive in his development this year. He came back (from summer workouts) and boy, he’s been sensational.”

The second game of the day began with Sacramento State driving in a run off of freshman right-hander Jesse Bergin. Catcher Martin Vincelli-Simard hit an RBI-single up the middle to give Sacramento State a 1-0 lead.

Bergin continued to pitch into trouble in the second and third innings, as two Hornets were let on base in each frame. The players behind him, however, turned multiple inning-ending double-plays to keep the Sacramento State lead at one.

“Defense was huge today,” Bergin said. “I got into some tight situations and getting two double-plays in back-to-back innings was a huge relief.”

The freshman again let two men on in the fourth inning, but struck out the next three batters he faced. Bergin tallied nine strikeouts in his third collegiate start and gave up one hit in his final two innings of work. He earned a no-decision after starting 2-0 and now holds a 0.51 ERA and 0.87 WHIP.

The Bruins managed two hits across the first four innings before Kreidler led off the fifth. The junior launched a deep fly ball over the left-center wall for a solo home run, tying the game at one apiece.

Despite getting men in scoring position in the sixth and seventh innings, the Bruins did not score for the remainder of the contest.

Third baseman Steven Moretto led of the top of the ninth for the Hornets by hitting a moon shot to left field. The ball just stayed inside the foul pole and cleared the outfield wall, giving Sacramento State a 2-1 lead, which would be the final score.

Pries led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a single to left-center, but a strikeout by Toglia and inning-ending double-play by Kreidler ended the game.

The Bruins will next take the field Tuesday night at 6 p.m. against Pepperdine (3-5) at Jackie Robinson Stadium.