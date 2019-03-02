UCLA women’s tennis is served 4-1 upset by rival Trojans

The Bruins failed to execute against crosstown foes.

No. 5 UCLA women’s tennis (7-2) fell 4-1 to No. 32 USC (6-2) at the Los Angeles Tennis Center on Friday afternoon, suffering its second loss of the season. The match came a day after rainy conditions postponed UCLA’s matchup with UC Santa Barbara.

The weather prevented the Bruins from practicing Thursday, but coach Stella Sampras Webster said the team did not let that impact their preparation for their rivals.

“We were practicing well beforehand and I don’t think it had any effect,” Sampras Webster said. “This team has experience. They know what they need to do as far as preparing for a match like this.”

Freshman Elysia Bolton and redshirt junior Jada Hart took down USC’s Danielle Willson and Becca Weissman in doubles competition, but Trojan victories on courts one and three earned USC the first point of the day.

“When we’re not executing well, it’s tough for us,” Sampras Webster said. “But we need to have a plan B.”

Execution continued to trouble the Bruins as Senior Alaina Miller lost her first singles match of the season yesterday, despite entering the dual on a seven-game winning streak. Fighting back from a 6-0 loss in the first set, Miller fell 6-4 in the second set to Weissman.

“I think (Miller) is going to be fine, she’s such a great player,” Sampras Webster said. “I’m sure she’s going to be working hard to get those wins that she knows she can get.”

Freshman Taylor Johnson got her first taste of a college rivalry yesterday, claiming her first set 6-2 over Willson. But Johnson’s bid for a win against her opponent ended as USC clinched the match early into her third set.

“The first set and a half was really good and then it went a little downhill, but I was ready to fight back in the third,” Johnson said. “I want to use this match to build on and keep moving forward.”

Sampras Webster said Johnson will benefit greatly from getting more matches under her belt.

“It’s going to take time for her game to develop, but I really believe in her,” Sampras Webster said. “She’s a worker and she’s going to figure this out.”

Hart earned the Bruins’ only point of the day, defeating USC’s Salma Ewing in straight sets 6-0, 6-2. Hart has now won her last two singles matchups after experiencing difficulties finishing games earlier in the season.

“I’ve been playing solid and staying disciplined,” Hart said. “So I just need to keep that going for the rest of the year.”

Despite tallying the Bruins’ only point, Hart said she is confident in UCLA’s ability to bounce back.

“We have to give USC their credit where it’s due,” Hart said. “But we have a strong team and as long as we continue to stay together, we can definitely benefit from this match and go forward.”

The Bruins will have two days to mentally and physically recover from a rivalry loss before they participate in the Carson ITF.

“It’s going to burn a little bit, which it should,” Sampras Webster said. “I’m glad if it’s going to happen that it’s going to happen now, so that we can learn from it and get better.”