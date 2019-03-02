UCLA baseball claims close walk-off win over Sacramento State

Another game ended on a walk-off, but this time, the Bruins were the ones who got to celebrate.

No. 4 UCLA baseball (8-1) returned to Westwood to defeat Sacramento State (3-5) 2-1 on a walk-off RBI-single by junior third baseman Ryan Kreidler, matching its four-game win streak that it started the season with.

The Bruins managed six hits Friday with two of them being infield singles. UCLA’s one through five hitters were one-for-nineteen, with their only hit coming from sophomore right fielder Garrett Mitchell, who tripled with one out the eighth inning and the game tied at one. But the Bruins were unable to bring Mitchell home.

Junior designated hitter Jack Stronach started the ninth with a hit-by-pitch and advanced to second via a passed ball allowing redshirt sophomore outfielder Jordan Prendiz to come on as a pinch runner. Kreidler then knocked an 0-2 pitch past the glove of the second baseman, scoring Prendiz from second after he slid just under the tag at the plate.

“Whenever you’re in a tight game like that, the short game is gonna come in critical,” said coach John Savage. “It’s baseball, you got to manufacture runs sometimes.”

Sophomore right-hander Zach Pettway got his third Friday night start of the season, going seven innings with one earned run and striking out nine batters.

“I thought Pettway was impressive,” Savage said. “It was a grind – you know there was a bunch of zeros.”

All the games Pettway has pitched this season have been a one-run games as well as the Bruins’ three lowest scoring games on the year. The close games have left his record without a win or loss and three consecutive no decisions.

“Being in games like this, it’s a dogfight,” said Pettway. “And you got to love dogfights. It’s why you play competitively, so you love those games that are close.”

On Feb. 22 against Georgia Tech, Pettway surrendered two runs through two innings, but Friday, he did not allow a hit until the fourth. He attributed his performance to a change in mentality compared to his previous start.

“(Against) Georgia Tech I was a little more emotional,” Pettway said. “I think this week I was big on just doing the same things, being repetitive and making sure I was the same person throughout the game.”

After four innings of no score, the Bruins took a one-run lead after a base hit by Kreidler and an infield single by sophomore shortstop Kevin Kendall allowed junior catcher Will McInerny to move both runners over with a sacrifice bunt. Senior left fielder Jake Pries – who replaced junior outfielder Jeremy Ydens after he suffered a hand injury on a bunt – drove a high fly ball that was caught just short of the left field wall, scoring Kreidler on the sacrifice fly.

“Jackie (Robinson Stadium) was playing pretty tough for hitters tonight,” said Kreidler. “Our job is just to find ways to get on base and some days that’s small ball or some days hitting home runs. Today it was drawing walks, hit-by-pitches, passed balls and bunting.

The Bruins were able to yield two walks, reach base twice on bunt attempts that went for singles and were hit by pitches twice Friday night.

Just when UCLA had two relievers warming up in the bullpen, Pettway – who had retired the previous six batters – gave up a home run to left to Sacramento State designated hitter Martin Vincelli-Simard in the seventh inning, tying the game at one apiece. Pettway then retired the next two batters, finishing off the inning and ending his night.

“You’re going to give up things in baseball regardless of how good you are,” Savage said. “The way he responds is always so impressive to me and always such a good example for our team.”

The Bruins will continue their series with Sacramento State with a double-header Sunday starting at 12 p.m., after their game Saturday was pushed back due to rain.