No Offense, But: Standardized tests
Posted:
February 26, 2019
3:46 pm
“No Offense, But” is back in your feeds! Join Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti and columnists Will Bleveans and Tabatha Lewis this week as they weigh the pros and cons of eliminating the SAT and ACT from University of California admissions. After the break, they talk about the weather – the unbearably cold, tree-felling parts of it, at least.
