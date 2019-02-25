Monday, February 25
Gallery: Men’s volleyball aces game against USC
UCLA’s Saturday season opener against Virginia had a fair amount of breathtaking moments, but they were all for the latter reason as the rookie’s strong throwing, pocket presence and overall composure anchored the Bruins’ 34-16 win over the Cavaliers
Gallery: Men’s basketball triumphs over UC Irvine 87-63
With the win over UC Irvine, UCLA men’s basketball moves to 5-1 in the season
Gallery: Men’s basketball takes Saint Francis down in 95-58 home win
The Bruins started their season 3-0 after a blowout win against the Saint Francis Red Flash