ASUCLA Board of Directors recap – Feb. 22

Associated Students UCLA is a multimillion-dollar organization that provides student services and activities the university does not fund. It oversees the Undergraduate Students Association Council, Graduate Students Association, Communications Board and Services & Enterprises. ASUCLA Board of Directors meetings are monthly and open to the public.
Executive report:
- ASUCLA Executive Director Pouria Abbassi said ASUCLA renovated the Kerckhoff Coffee House message board and the ASUCLA human resources office.
- Abbassi said the UCLA Store will be holding a red-tag clearance sale March 11 to March 15. He added that employee appreciation days will be March 13 to March 15, during which employees will receive a 33 percent discount on items for which they would normally receive a 20 percent discount.
- Abbassi and a presenter said ASUCLA will host a survey event March 15, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., called #BruinUp Eats, in which UCLA students will be asked to taste potential new menu items to be added to Lu Valle Commons. The presenter added that advertising for the event will include mascots dressed as birds riding Bird scooters to promote the event’s wings menu option.
- Cynthia Holmes, director of UCLA Trademarks and Licensing, said ASUCLA met with campus leaders to discuss UCLA trademark infringement on and off campus. Abassi added that the ASUCLA board of directors service committee was working on a video encouraging customers and clients to support ethical labor practices.
- Abbassi said ASUCLA will be hosting an Oscars viewing party on the A-Level of Ackerman Union at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
- Abbassi said ASUCLA will be hosting a casino night April 26 on Kerckhoff patio.
- Abbassi said ASUCLA will be holding a light show on Kerckhoff patio May 18, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., for the first day of the UCLA Centennial Celebration. He added that alumni will be hosting brunch and dinner, and ASUCLA food trucks will be parked nearby.
- A presenter said ASUCLA is entering the beta stages for a new online ordering and pickup app for ASUCLA restaurants.
Committee reports:
- Undergraduate representative Aidan Arasasingham said the ASUCLA board of directors services committee met with a consultant to discuss methods for improving restaurant customer service and student-employee training. He added that Panda Express is planning to put in a to-go kiosk at its location on the first floor of Ackerman.
- Graduate student representative Avi Oved said the personnel committee is working with UCPath staff to resolve errors in the payroll system, and is developing a reporting system to ensure UCPath accuracy. He added that the committee was continuing a compensation study to compare ASUCLA employee pay to fair market values.
Financial statements:
- Abbassi said ASUCLA’s gross income for January was $5.6 million, $200,000 greater than the gross income of December.
- The greater income was the result of improved licensing and sales performance, Abbassi said. He added that the textbook rental program and sale of graduation accessories and apparel had also done well, but restaurant traffic and donor contributions dropped.
- Abbassi said the Wednesday financial reports showed a 9 percent drop in gross income for the month so far. He said this was likely due to slower business caused by the rain, and recommended ASUCLA consider measures such as implementing more sheltered seating areas.
Action items:
- The board approved changes to ASUCLA’s cash reserve policy that require a percentage of income be set aside for all prior and current board-approved operations and assets, and another percentage be set aside for emergencies.
- The board approved the tentative budget assumptions for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
- The board moved discussion of ASUCLA trademarks and licensing into executive session.