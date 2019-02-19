Professors of economics and engineering awarded Sloan Research Fellowship

Three UCLA professors were awarded fellowships to continue research in their respective fields Tuesday.

Denis Chetverikov, Yongjie Hu and Aaswath Raman were among 126 United States and Canadian researchers who received the 2019 Sloan Research Fellowship. The annual award, granted by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, offers each recipient a two-year fellowship and $70,000 for their research, a $5,000 increase from last year. The recipient pool consists of researchers from 57 colleges and universities this year, according to a press release.

Chetverikov, an assistant professor of economics, studies econometrics, which analyzes economics through mathematical and statistical methods. His recent research has focused on the empirical process theory in econometrics. Chetverikov received his Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and received the MIT Presidential Fellowship in 2008.

Hu, an assistant professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering, focuses his research on heat transfer in nanostructures, and using nanomaterials for energy conversion, storage, sensor systems and thermal management. Hu’s research on thermal conductivity was published in the academic journal Science in August. His study developed a new semiconductor material that uses boron arsenide to manage heat dissipation and energy efficiency.

Raman, an assistant professor of materials science and engineering, researches how light and heat are controlled at a nanoscale level. His research aims to improve clean energy technology through radiative cooling, a field focused on new approaches to energy efficiency. Raman’s research explores how cooling can produce renewable energy.

Recipients were nominated and reviewed by distinguished scientists in independent selection committees in each eligible field, according to the Sloan Foundation website. Fellows were selected based on their research accomplishments, creativity and potential contributions.

The Sloan Foundation began awarding the fellowship in 1955 and now presents awards in eight fields such as chemistry, mathematics, and computational and evolutionary molecular biology.