Bruin Tea: Why do the UCLA gyms close so early on weekends?

Quarter system got you down? Have you fallen and can’t get up? Bruin Tea is a series investigating student questions and petty concerns about UCLA.

Complaint: Why do the UCLA gyms close so early on weekends, yet are open 24/7 during weekdays?

UCLA Recreation said in a statement it sets gym facility hours based on cost and visitor use patterns.

The John Wooden Center operates around the clock Tuesday through Thursday. It closes at 9:45 p.m., 7:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The hours are funded using student fees from the Social Justice Referendum of 2016.

The Bruin Fitness Center is currently open from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Thursday. It closes at 9:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 12 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Peak use hours are late afternoon and evening, according to the statement.

Expanded or 24/7 operations would lead to issues, according to the statement.

Increased hours require more funding for staff hours and utility expenses. Additionally, UCLA Recreation would need more time for upkeep of the facility and equipment.

To expand hours, students would need to express their interest to UCLA Recreation, which would then decide the hours of operation based on its re-evaluation of use patterns and budget constraints.

Other stakeholders, including Facilities Management and Residential Life, would also need to give their input.

TL;DR: More hours = more money.