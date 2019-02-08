Week in Review 2/1-2/8

Private entry large gorgeous personal room+bath in WestLA. Marble bath. Avail.immed. Parking. Graduate students. Furnished. Irena 310-383-5016 | $1500+deposit. • Room for Rent

WANTED - PERSONAL ASSISTANT. Female student preferred. Fluent in English, fast and smart. Reliable car. Flexible hours. Bel-Air. $17-18/hour. Email with resume, number, and picture to [email protected] • Help Wanted

Boutique bicoastal tutoring agency is SEEKING TUTORS for students in grades 6-12 in ALL SUBJECTS AND SATs! Email [email protected] • Tutoring Wanted

Job description for Payroll Specialist & Staff Accountant Nonprofit Art organization specializing in live entertainment with emphasis on community outreach is seeking a full-time payroll specialist and staff accountant. Responsibilities: Process payroll with support from ADP Manage and administer benefits (health, dental, vision and Life insurance) Manage open enrollment process for benefit plans annually Monthly workers comp calculation Daily processing of journal entries for contributed revenue Weekly recognition of deferred revenue Prepare weekly royalty report for each production and submit to AP Prepare account reconciliations at month end Assist with month end closing procedures Assist CFO & Senior Accountant as needed Deposit weekly cash settlements at bank Skills and Abilities: Bachelor degree in accounting or related field Experience with ADP payroll software Four years experience in payroll and related accounting field Blackbaud Financial Edge software highly desired Proficiency with MS Excel Meticulous attention to detail Effective written and oral inter-personal skills Superior time management and analytical skills Organizational and multi-tasking skills a must Please submit resume to [email protected] Benefits: Full HMO coverage of medical insurance Full PPO coverage for dental and vision insurance $25k life insurance policy • Career Opportunities