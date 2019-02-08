USAC recap – Feb. 5

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Bruin Viewpoint Room and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! channel on YouTube.
Public Comment:
- Several student organizations asked the council to allocate surplus funding to their events and programs and asked questions about the application for surplus funding.
Special Presentations:
- A UCPD representative said UCPD is preparing for the University of California Board of Regents meeting that will take place on campus March 12. He added the UCPD is working with the dean of students’ office and the UCLA LGBT Center staff following a hate crime that occurred Jan. 31.
Agenda:
- The council allocated a total of $13,760 from the contingency programming fund to USAC and non-USAC groups.
- The council approved a resolution to officially recognize Bruins of Freedom Summer for volunteering in the Freedom Summer Project of 1964, which was dedicated to increasing African-American voter turnout. The resolution was to formally acknowledge members for their service.
- The council approved a bylaw change that added the USAC president, the Academic Affairs commissioner and a representative from the Graduate Students Association as voting members on the Campus Safety Alliance.
- The council approved a bylaw change that housed the True Bruins RAISE award and its accompanying ceremony under the internal vice president’s office. The True Bruin RAISE project was established by the USAC internal vice president’s office and the Office of the Dean of Students to award money to students who have helped other students.
- The council approved a bylaw change that listed the types of documents that council members must produce to help their successors transition into their new positions.
Reports:
- USAC President Claire Fieldman said her office is hosting a women’s leadership conference March 3 in the Ackerman Grand Ballroom. She added the South Campus Research Fair will take place Feb. 25 in the Bruin Reception Room
- Internal Vice President Robert Blake Watson said his office received over 30 applications for the RAISE scholarship and will work with the dean of students’ office to select 10 winners.
- External Vice President Jamie Kennerk said her office met with the UC Office of the President to discuss legal services and health services for undocumented students.
- General Representative 2 Bella Martin said her office is concluding a campaign to include textbook prices in enrollment descriptions. Martin also added the UCLA Interfraternity Council added a bylaw clause to replace safety officers guarding stair entrances to personal rooms with fraternity members equipped with breathalyzers.
- A proxy for Transfer Student Representative Jessica Kim said Kerckhoff Coffee House wants to host more student programming and encouraged students to book the space through Associated Students UCLA event services.
- Academic Affairs Commissioner Nidirah Stephens said her office created the For the People Scholarship Foundation and is now fundraising for the scholarship. She added the scholarship is meant to help students meet academic needs that have not been met through other funds.
- The Campus Events Commission screened a sneak peak of “Happy Death Day 2U” on Thursday at the James Bridges Theater. She added her office will screen “Burning” on Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the James Bridges Theater. Commisioner Alley Madison added her office will host a Summer Walker performance Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Kerckhoff Charles E. Young Grand Salon.
- Community Service Commissioner Bethanie Atinuke Sonola said the application for the Robert S. Michaels Leadership in Service Award is now open. The scholarship is meant to recognize undergraduate students for their leadership in community service.
- The Cultral Affairs Commissioner hosted a a hip-hop appreciation month film screening Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Northwest Campus Auditorium. Commissioner Sarena Khasawneh added there will be a hip-hop appreciation panel Feb. 19, featuring visiting speakers from the music industry.
- Student Wellness Commissioner George Louis Faour said registration is open for Bruin Run/Walk, which will take place Apr. 27 at Wilson Plaza. He also added there are openings for CPR classes Friday which will cost $10 for students and $15 for community members.