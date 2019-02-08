Eucalyptus tree falls onto Broad Art Center, nearby trees to be inspected

A tree fell outside of Broad Art Center on Friday afternoon, resting partially on the building.

Nurit Katz, executive officer of UCLA Facilities Management, said a eucalyptus tree had fallen around 1 p.m., and that Facilities Management responded at 1:12 p.m.

Katz added the tree had been uprooted because of heavy rains loosening the soil.

Facilities Management blocked off the pathway connecting the building to the Charles E. Young Research Library to ensure student safety, she said. No damages were reported.

Katz said Facilities Management had found a second nearby tree that was starting to uproot.

An arborist will remove both trees Saturday morning, and the pathway is expected to reopen by Saturday afternoon, Katz added.

Activities in the Broad Art Center will not be affected.

Gabriela Freid, a third-year art student, said she was in class and did not hear anything when the tree fell, and that only one student in her class noticed.

“The fire marshal came in and told us we shouldn’t walk outside that exit,” Freid said.

Andrew Kim, a fourth-year student, said he was in the building when the tree had fallen but was not concerned.

“It’s pretty windy nowadays, so it’s expected that trees are falling,” Kim said.

Katz said an arborist soon will assess other nearby eucalyptus trees as well.