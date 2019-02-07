Student charged with assault with deadly weapon and resisting a police officer

University police arrested a student Monday for assault with a deadly weapon and resisting a police officer with violence on campus.

UCPD Lt. Kevin Kilgore said in an email that Mario Balderrama, a 23-year-old student, was reported to have yelled at staff at the UCLA LGBT Campus Resource Center and refused to leave a meeting at the center Jan. 31. After UCPD confronted him, Balderrama resisted arrest, causing minor injury to the officer.

Balderrama was arrested and booked for assault with a deadly weapon and resisting a police officer with violence. He was then transported to the Los Angeles County Jail with bail set at $55,000.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Balderrama Feb. 4 for assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a policy officer with violence, hate crimes and vandalism.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case can call UCPD detectives at 310-825-1491.