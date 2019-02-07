Record label founder donates $1 million for art and music school scholarships

A philanthropist donated $1 million to provide scholarships for art and music students, a university press release announced Thursday.

Jerry Moss, who co-founded A&M Records with Herb Alpert, gifted the donation to UCLA’s Moss Scholars program, which has awarded full-tuition scholarships to art and music students for 15 years.

The UCLA Chancellor’s Centennial Scholars Match program matched the donation with a $500,000 gift to the program.

The Moss Scholars program has provided scholarships to 30 undergraduate and graduate students in the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music and UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture. The scholarships cover the full tuition costs of the students’ degree programs.

The recipients of the scholarship meet with Moss and fellow beneficiaries each fall. Moss has funded the scholarship since it was founded in 2004.

The donation was a part of the UCLA Centennial Campaign, which recently surpassed its goal of raising $4.2 billion by December.