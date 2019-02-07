Friday, February 8

In the news:

Record label founder donates $1 million for art and music school scholarships

By


Posted:
February 7, 2019
11:57 pm

Campus, News, UC


Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records, donated $1 million to UCLA's Moss Scholars program, which awards full-tuition scholarships to art and music students. The donation was a part of the UCLA Centennial Campaign. (Courtesy of UCLA Newsroom)

Jerry Moss, co-founder of A&M Records, donated $1 million to UCLA's Moss Scholars program, which awards full-tuition scholarships to art and music students. The donation was a part of the UCLA Centennial Campaign. (Courtesy of UCLA Newsroom)

 Share

 Tweet

A philanthropist donated $1 million to provide scholarships for art and music students, a university press release announced Thursday.

Jerry Moss, who co-founded A&M Records with Herb Alpert, gifted the donation to UCLA’s Moss Scholars program, which has awarded full-tuition scholarships to art and music students for 15 years.

The UCLA Chancellor’s Centennial Scholars Match program matched the donation with a $500,000 gift to the program.

The Moss Scholars program has provided scholarships to 30 undergraduate and graduate students in the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music and UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture. The scholarships cover the full tuition costs of the students’ degree programs.

The recipients of the scholarship meet with Moss and fellow beneficiaries each fall. Moss has funded the scholarship since it was founded in 2004.

The donation was a part of the UCLA Centennial Campaign, which recently surpassed its goal of raising $4.2 billion by December.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
Julia Shapero

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2019 the Daily Bruin