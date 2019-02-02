Despite early lead, men’s basketball trails Washington at half after 18 turnovers

The Bruins let turnovers get the best of them.

After turning the ball over 18 times, UCLA men’s basketball (12-9, 5-3 Pac-12) is down 31-23 to Washington (17-4, 8-0) at the half in Seattle.

Despite an early 10-1 run, the Bruins could not fall into an offensive rhythm, shooting 43.5 percent from the field and just 2-of-7 from 3. The Huskies ended the half on an 11-3 run after trailing by as many as eight.

Freshman center Moses Brown leads the Bruins at the break with nine points on 4-of-6 shooting and five rebounds. Redshirt junior guard Prince Ali notched three steals early and totaled seven points on 3-of-4 shooting.

Guard David Crisp leads Washington with 12 points, shooting 4-of-5 from behind the arc. The Huskies are shooting 50 percent from deep.

The Bruins have a 1-6 record this year when trailing at halftime.