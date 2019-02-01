Sports Video: Week in Review 1/25-2/1

Large room availiable in west LA. Near transportation. Parking available. No drinking/smoking inside. International student preferred. $1200. 310-591-6789. • Room for Rent

WESTWOOD VILLAGE: 545 Glenrock Ave. 3Bedroom/3Bath, 3Bedroom/2Bath, 2Bedroom/2Bath. 2 1/2 blocks from the campus. Gated parking, laundry, A/C. Ph#: 310-922-4745 • Apartments for Rent

looking for live in caregiver to wheelchair bound female UCLA student. roles include meal prep, dressing, bathroom/showering assistance, etc. room and board in luxury apartment provide plus a monthly stipend. contact 615-812-3441 or 615-812-7347 for more details! • Help Wanted

Boutique bicoastal tutoring agency is SEEKING TUTORS for students in grades 6-12 in ALL SUBJECTS AND SATs! Email [email protected] • Tutoring Wanted