USAC recap – Jan. 29

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Bruin Viewpoint Room and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! channel on YouTube.
Public Comment:
- The chapter chair for CALPIRG provided updates on their service day for their Zero Hunger campaign and announced their new pledge drive is in support of lobbying for a bill for 100 percent clean transportation.
- A member of the Pakistani Students Association stated his intention to apply for the surplus funds that will be allocated for organizations.
Agenda:
- The council allocated: $4,485 out of the council surplus pool into surplus funds allocated for registered campus organizations.
- $15,000 to the council discretionary for a commuter lounge allocation.
- $4,000 to the Financial Services Commission’s Financial Wellness Grant
- $50,000 to the General Representative 1 office to offer a grant international students could apply to.
- $15,000 to Campus Events Commission for Bruin Bash
- $29,000 to the Cultural Affairs Commission community fund
- $10,000 to Cultural Affairs Commission for JazzReggae Festival
- The council allocated a total of $13,958.08 to the Winter Student Organizations Operational Fund (SOOF).
- The council allocated a total of $11,790 from the contingency programming fund to USAC and non-USAC groups.
- The council allocated $1606.62 from the Supplemental Fund Service to student organizations.
- The first hour of the next USAC meeting on Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. will be an extended public comment section regarding USAC surplus funds.
- The council tabled a discussion about distinguishing between slates and parties in USAC elections.
- The council discussed how they will pay stipends for the judiciary board.
- The council discussed how they could communicate changes to the bylaws to election board members.
- The council discussed how to better engage students without conflicting with UCLA Communications Board’s expectations for media policy.
Reports:
- President Claire Fieldman said her office will host a South Campus research fair Feb. 25 in the Bruin Reception Room. She added she is meeting with Chancellor Gene Block this week to discuss funding for international and undocumented student resources in the Title IX office.
- Internal Vice President Robert Blake Watson said the Respect, Accountability, Integrity, Service and Excellence program applications, are due Feb. 1. RAISE aims to award scholarship funds to students who have helped other students.
- External Vice President Jamie Kennerk said her office is preparing for a trip to Washington, D.C., in February. She added her office is co-hosting a Queer Daytime Dance Party on Feb. 12.
- General Representative 1 Ayesha Haleem said her office was hosting a panel of alumni to talk about cultural climate for people of mixed heritages Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. in the Bruin Reception Room. She added her office will help different ethnic groups host a fundraising event in Bruin Plaza in late February.
- A proxy for the General Representative 2 office said the office met with Greek life philanthropy chairs to confirm donation bin installations. She added the office held a textbook awareness campaign to bring attention to the effects of high textbook costs.
- A proxy for the General Representative 3 office said the office is working to crowdfund scholarships for undocumented students.
- Academic Affairs Commissioner Nidirah Stephens said her office will be distributing 300 shirts for Pride Week, in honor of Jussie Smollett, a star on “Empire” who was recently attacked in Chicago. She also added applications for surplus funding will likely be released to student groups late this week.
- Campus Events Commissioner Alley Madison said her office will screen “Crazy Rich Asians” on Feb. 5 in the Ackerman Grand Ballroom with a panel discussion on Asian-American representation.
- Community Service Commissioner Bethanie Atinuke Sonola said her office is hosting a networking night Jan. 30 in Carnesale Commons.
- A proxy for the Facilities Commission said the office will host a “Greater Visibility” campaign to highlight challenges students with disabilities face.
- A proxy for the Financial Supports Commission said the office is working with JCPenney to provide scholarship recipients with money to shop at JCPenney for professional attire. She added the office co-hosted a financial literacy event with the UCLA Financial Wellness Program on Jan. 18.
- Student Wellness commissioner George Louis Faour said his office will host Bruin Health Week, beginning with the annual 5K fundraiser in late April.