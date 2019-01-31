USAC recap – Jan. 29

The Undergraduate Students Association Council offers students textbook scholarships via its Financial Supports Commission to use in the UCLA Textbook Store. The program began in 2008 and awarded about 50 scholarships of $200 each quarter. The FSC is now providing 40 scholarships of $50 each, though not on a quarterly basis. What do you think about this?

Providing a total of $2,000 in textbook scholarships is an impressive feat, and the commission should be proud of its work.

USAC commands an enormous pool of student fees, and the commission should not be content committing so little to addressing a pressing student issue.

It doesn’t matter how much money the FSC puts forth in scholarships, as textbook prices will overshadow any amount of awarded money.

I have feelings about this issue not expressed in the options above.

