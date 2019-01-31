Thursday, January 31

Lightning strike causes structural damage, evacuation at Sunset Canyon Rec Center

January 31, 2019
(Courtesy of UCLA Facilities Management)

The Sunset Canyon Recreation Center was evacuated due to structural damage caused by a lightning strike Thursday morning.

Lightning struck a structural wooden beam inside the recreation center’s building, causing the building to be evacuated and restricted to emergency personnel until the structure is deemed safe, said Nurit Katz, executive officer for UCLA Facilities Management.

Katz said the lightning strike was reported to her office at around 10:30 a.m., but she does not know when exactly the strike occurred.

Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael Beck said in an email statement the lightning strike also caused a gas leak, which has since been controlled.

He added there were no injuries as a result of the lightning strike.

Katz said a structural engineer will come to assess the damage and structural safety of the building before it can reopen.

David Gray |
