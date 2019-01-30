Wednesday, January 30

Men’s basketball leads Washington State 44-37 at half time away

January 30, 2019
Freshman center Moses Brown scored eight points and grabbed three rebounds in the first half Wednesday night. UCLA leads Washington State by seven points at the break. (Axel Lopez/Assistant Photo editor)

The Bruins are off to a quick start in Washington.

UCLA men’s basketball (11-9, 4-3 Pac-12) leads Washington State (8-12, 1-6) 44-37 at the half in the opening contest of a two-game road swing to the Northwest.

Despite the Cougars holding the Bruins scoreless for the game’s first three minutes, UCLA finished the half shooting 57 percent from the floor. The Bruins also connected on 7 of their 12 attempts from beyond the arc.

Freshman center Moses Brown leads the Bruins in scoring with eight points on 3-of-4 shooting. He also hauled in three rebounds and converted on both of his free throw attempts.

Washington State forward Robert Franks kept the Cougars within striking distance by scoring 15 points in the opening 20 minutes, including three 3-pointers on four attempts.

Washington State has only lost once at home this season in nine games. If UCLA holds on to win the game, it would be just its second road win of the year.

