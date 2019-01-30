Thursday, January 31

Men’s basketball gets second road win 87-67 against Washington State

January 30, 2019
9:41 pm

Redshirt junior guard Prince Ali scored 16 points in UCLA men’s basketball’s 87-67 win over Washington State on Wednesday night. The Bruins have now won back-to-back games. (Axel Lopez/Assistant Photo editor)

The Bruins have their second road win of the season.

UCLA men’s basketball (12-9, 5-3 Pac-12) cruised to an 87-67 victory over Washington State (8-13, 1-7) on Wednesday night for its second straight win. It was also the Bruins’ fifth straight win over the Cougars.

UCLA shot a blistering 59 percent from the floor, and knocked down nine of its 19 attempts from deep.

The Bruins, however, did not break the game open until the second half, where they outscored the Cougars 43-30.

Five different players scored in double figures for UCLA.

(Axel Lopez/Assistant Photo editor)

Redshirt junior guard Prince Ali, sophomore guard Kris Wilkes and freshman center Moses Brown each scored 16 points.

The Bruins also hit 18 of their 24 attempts from the free throw line and turned the ball over just 11 times.

Washington State was led by forwards Robert Franks and CJ Elleby, who combined for 36 of the team’s 67 points on 14-of-30 shooting.

The loss marked just the second time all season in which the Cougars have lost at home. They entered the contest with an 8-1 home record.

UCLA will next head to Seattle to take on Washington (16-4, 7-0), which has yet to lose a conference game this season.

 

