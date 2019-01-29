GSA recap – Jan. 23

Master bedroom for rent in Beverly Hills. Gated indoor parking. In-unit laundry, walk-in closet, sunny, big balcony. A/C. Next to Ralphs/restaurants. 310-926-4001. • Room for Rent

WESTWOOD VILLAGE: 545 Glenrock Ave. 3Bedroom/3Bath, 3Bedroom/2Bath, 2Bedroom/2Bath. 2 1/2 blocks from the campus. Gated parking, laundry, A/C. Ph#: 310-922-4745 • Apartments for Rent

looking for live in caregiver to wheelchair bound female UCLA student. roles include meal prep, dressing, bathroom/showering assistance, etc. room and board in luxury apartment provide plus a monthly stipend. contact 615-812-3441 or 615-812-7347 for more details! • Help Wanted

Tutor needed for 7th grader to help with homework and tests. Call/text 424.777.5350 • Campus Happenings