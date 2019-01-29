GSA recap – Jan. 23

The Graduate Students Association is the voice of graduate students on campus. The association meets for forum every three weeks and takes positions on current issues affecting graduate students. Forum meetings are at 5:30 p.m. in the Bruin Viewpoint Room in Ackerman Union.
Presentations
- UCPD Lt. Kevin Kilgore said officers are trained to stop drivers in traffic based on probable cause, not sexual orientation or race.
- Eraj Basseri introduced a new student housing program called The Agora” on 900 Hilgard Avenue, which aims to provide students with shared amenities, open workplaces, instructional spaces and meeting areas. Basseri added that construction should be complete within the next five years
- Donald Shoup, a professor in the department of urban planning said GSA should endorse a student-fee referendum to make public transit free for students.
- GSA President Michael Skiles said he hopes the association will vote on a resolution to support the proposal to add more student representatives to the Westwood Community Council.
Agenda
- The association approved a resolution to support The Agora student housing program.
- The association passed a resolution to support the fee referendum to make public transit free for students.
Officer reports
- Skiles said he met with Congressman Ted Lieu to talk about the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ plan to create safer walking and biking pathways for pedestrians.
- Eric Hu, GSA vice president of internal affairs, said GSA has changed its office hours from Tuesday and Thursday to Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Kerckhoff Hall 316.
- Keara Pina, a proxy for GSA vice president of external affairs, said there will be a campus community conference Feb. 23 at UC San Diego. The conference aims to promote inclusivity across the University.