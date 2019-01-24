Men’s basketball’s deficient dance with Sun Devils results in third straight loss

Garbage time is frequently defined as when a team is leading by double digits with only a couple minutes left in the game.

The winning team dials back the intensity with a win in the bag, giving the losing team an opportunity to go on a run and cut into the final deficit.

On Thursday, garbage time came at the beginning instead of the end.

UCLA men’s basketball (10-9, 3-3 Pac-12) started the game on an 11-0 run, but Arizona State (14-5, 5-2) spent the first half climbing back and the second half pulling away for an 84-73 road victory.

The most fight the Bruins showed was during extracurriculars.

Sophomore guard Kris Wilkes picked up a flagrant foul in the first half when he swung his elbow and hit Arizona State forward Taeshon Cherry in the face. Wilkes also earned a technical foul after scuffling with Sun Devil guard Luguentz Dort following a dunk.

UCLA’s full-court press and 2-3 zone defense couldn’t withstand constant pressure from the visitors.

Arizona State pulled down 15 offensive rebounds and shot 51.7 percent from the floor in the second half.

Guard Remy Martin recorded a double-double with 15 points – 13 in the second half – and 11 assists

UCLA struggled from the field in the second half, shooting only 32.3 percent. It was the second straight game in which the Bruins shot under 40 percent from the floor in the second half to lose by double digits.

Interim coach Murry Bartow’s squad also had three turnovers on possessions immediately following a timeout and finished with 15 giveaways.

Wilkes and sophomore guard Jaylen Hands finished with 15 points apiece to lead UCLA, but no other players scored in double figures.

The Bruins shot 36 percent on 3-pointers and 47.6 percent on free throws.