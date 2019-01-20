Women’s basketball falls to Trojans for first time in three years, losing 72-67

USC guard Aliyah Mazyck entered the press room chanting the Trojan fight song with a grin across her face.

It was her first time defeating UCLA at Pauley Pavilion and USC’s first victory over its crosstown rival in three years.

UCLA women’s basketball (9-9, 2-4 Pac-12) lost to USC (11-6, 1-5) 72-67 for the first time in five meetings, giving UCLA its third consecutive home loss – its most since 2001.

The Bruins trimmed an 11-point lead to two with 27 seconds remaining; however, a USC and-one foul off an inbounds play would give the Trojans the advantage for the remainder of the game.

“The entire game, (redshirt freshman guard Lindsey Corsaro’s, sophomore forward Michaela Onyenwere’s and redshirt senior forward Lajahna Drummer’s) talk was togetherness, leading forward (and) responding appropriately,” said coach Cori Close.

Close said USC’s guards continued to drive to the basket as they had done three weeks prior at the Galen Center against UCLA.

“(The Trojans are at) their best when they create right-hand drives for Mazyck and (guard Minyon Moore),” Close said. “They get the ball inside to (forward Kayla Overbeck) and she can go left … We’ve seen it on film over and over again … they get those opportunities especially in late shot clock situations.”

Mazyck and Moore combined for 38 points, with 26 and 12, respectively.

Macyk was 5-of-13 from beyond the arc after entering Sunday, attempting roughly six 3-point attempts per game for 24 percent shooting.

“(Mazyck) was getting to her strengths,” Onyenwere said. “That’s shooting the three or her right-hand drive. That’s something we knew she was going to do.”

Three of Mazyck’s five threes were from offensive rebounds, which Close said flustered the defense.

“The defense is in scramble mode at that point,” Close said. “That’s what puts (defense in) even more of a premium. When you do play good defense and you do force the (contested) shot, you’ve got to come up with those 50-50s.”

The Bruins allowed 24 points off their 17 turnovers and surrendered 14 second-chance points – 38 points Close said the team could not afford to give.

Corsaro and Onyenwere tallied 37 points while senior guard Japreece Dean was held scoreless in the first half for the second time in two weeks.

“Going forward, we have to continue being the aggressors offensively and defensively,” Corsaro said. “That’s something you have to do in (the Pac-12) with how good the other teams are.”

UCLA travels south to face a pair of 13-win teams in No. 19 Arizona State (13-5, 4-3) on Jan. 25 and Arizona (13-5, 3-4) on Jan. 27.