Sports Video: Week in Review 1/11-1/18
By Annika Patton
Posted:
January 18, 2019
4:31 pm
Patton is the 18-19 Assistant Video Producer - Sports. She was previously a Sports Video Contributor. She is a third-year Film and Television student at UCLA.
contact
Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.
-
Related Content
-
Sports
November 16, 2018Sports Video: Week in Review 11/9-11/16
-
Sports
October 12, 2018Sports Video: Week in Review
-
Sports
October 26, 2018Sports Video: Week in Review 10/19-10/26
-
Video
November 10, 2018Sports Video: Week in Review 11/2-11/9
-
Poll
Featured Classifieds
WESTWOOD VILLAGE: 545 Glenrock Ave. 3Bedroom/3Bath, 3Bedroom/2Bath, 2Bedroom/2Bath. 2 1/2 blocks from the campus. Gated parking, laundry, A/C. Ph#: 310-922-4745 • Apartments for Rent
Writer needs help with mailing project in Brentwood. Hours flexible. $18 an hour. Call Lisa between 9:00 & 5:00 for more information. 310-476-0608. • Help Wanted
MATH TUTOR NEEDED FOR 2ND GRADER 15-20$ HR @1 HRS DAILY SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY CONTACT: MYNAMEISLYON211 @GMAIL.COM • Tutoring Wanted
FEMALE MATH TUTOR Highschool sisters need math tutor (Algebra 1 to Calculus). 6+ hrs per week afternoons and evenings in Westwood. Please text 310-592-5672 • Tutoring Wanted
Shain Development, Inc. is seeking a full time entry-level assistant project manager. Strong computer experience, verbal & written communication skills and transportation required. Excellent growth potential. Send resume to [email protected] • Career Opportunities