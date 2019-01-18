Friday, January 18

In the news:

Sports Video: Week in Review 1/11-1/18

By


Posted:
January 18, 2019
4:31 pm

Video


Daily Bruin Sports Video takes a look at what went on in UCLA Athletics this week.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit

Annika Patton

Patton is the 18-19 Assistant Video Producer - Sports. She was previously a Sports Video Contributor. She is a third-year Film and Television student at UCLA.

contact

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2019 the Daily Bruin