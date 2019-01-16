USAC recap – Jan. 15

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Kerckhoff 417 and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! channel on YouTube.
Agenda:
-
USAC will hold a town hall in week four for student stakeholders to discuss how surplus funding should be allocated.
-
The council discussed surplus funding proposals from various student groups and USAC offices for four hours. They decided to vote on time-sensitive USAC-affiliated allocations only.
-
The council voted to allocate $2,620 to the general representative 3 office for a Washington, D.C., lobbying trip.
-
The council voted to allocate $6,000 to the transfer representative office for office renovations.
-
The council voted to allocate $7,737 for the UndocuSummit, a summit for undocumented students across the University of California system.
-
The council voted to allocate $6,000 for Good Clothes Good People infrastructure.
-
The council voted to allocate $5,000 for the internal vice president office’s UCLA Pride Week.
-
The council voted to allocate $10,000 to the Financial Supports commission’s Attire for Hire program.
-
The council allocated a total of $5,580 from contingency programming fund to USAC and non-USAC groups.
-
The council allocated a total of $1,568 from supplemental fund for service to non-USAC groups.
-
The council approved a bylaw change to list affiliations, including familial or organizational, that may quality as conflicts of interest.
Public comment:
-
A representative from the president’s office said there will be a Women’s Networking Night on Monday at 6 p.m. in the Bruin Reception Room.
-
A representative from the internal vice president’s office said applications to nominate students for the RAISE scholarship are open until Feb. 1. The scholarship gives money to students who have helped other students.
Reports:
-
The council decided to enter officer reports directly into the USAC minutes to make more time for surplus funding allocations.
-
External Vice President Jamie Kennerk said she will be meeting with the UC Student Association to discuss increasing the number of student advocates to the regents. She added that she also plans to advocate for a second student regent and the addition of student advisers to all regental committees. She added her office will host an event Friday to generate comments about the new federal Title IX policies.