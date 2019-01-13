Sunday, January 13

No Offense, But: Bruin bears and block parties

January 13, 2019
“No Offense, But” is back in your podcast feeds for the new year! Join Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti, assistant Opinion editor Omar Said, and Opinion columnists Abhishek Shetty and Reilly Berberian as they talk about teenagers being charged with felonies for vandalizing the Bruin Bear. After a quick break, they give the rundown about the latest in Westwood drama: Roebling Avenue block party 2.0.

