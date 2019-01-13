No Offense, But: Bruin bears and block parties
Posted:
January 13, 2019
4:06 pm
“No Offense, But” is back in your podcast feeds for the new year! Join Opinion editor Keshav Tadimeti, assistant Opinion editor Omar Said, and Opinion columnists Abhishek Shetty and Reilly Berberian as they talk about teenagers being charged with felonies for vandalizing the Bruin Bear. After a quick break, they give the rundown about the latest in Westwood drama: Roebling Avenue block party 2.0.
Tadimeti is the Daily Bruin's Opinion editor. He was the Opinion editor in the 2017-2018 school year and an assistant Opinion editor in the 2016-2017 school year. He tends to write about issues pertaining to the higher education, state politics and the administration, and blogs occasionally about computer science. Tadimeti is also the executive producer of the "No Offense, But" and "In the Know" Daily Bruin Opinion podcasts.
Shetty is a senior staffer in the Opinion section. He was an assistant Opinion editor in the 2017-2018 school year and previously contributed as an opinion columnist. He writes about topics including the undergraduate student government and the UCLA administration.
Said is an assistant Opinion editor. He previously contributed as an opinion columnist for the section and writes about issues surrounding diversity and student life.