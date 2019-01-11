UCLA searching for woman who threatened student, stole cell phone

University police are searching for a woman involved in a robbery Thursday night.

The woman threatened a UCLA student with a box cutter, and stole the student’s cell phone. She was last seen walking south on Gayley Avenue towards Strathmore Drive.

UCPD described the woman as 28 years old, 5 feet, 3 inches, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black dress.

UCPD advises students to report suspicious activities to the police and lock all windows, doors and gates.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case can call UCPD at 310-825-1491.