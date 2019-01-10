As turnovers pile up, men’s basketball trails Oregon at half on road

The Bruins will not want to rewatch the tape of Thursday night’s first half in Eugene.

UCLA men’s basketball (9-6, 2-0 Pac-12) turned the ball over 14 times and trail Oregon (9-5, 0-1) 39-32 at the break in the first game of their current three-game road trip.

The Bruins opened the contest by knocking down 10 of their first 11 shots, but went on to miss 13 of their last 16 attempts from the field. The Ducks capitalized on the cold spell by closing the half on a 22-10 run.

Oregon had four different players score at least seven points in the first 20 minutes. The Ducks also converted the Bruins’ 14 turnovers into 19 points compared to just the six points UCLA was able to score off of the Ducks’ eight turnovers.

Sophomore guard Kris Wilkes led the Bruins in scoring with nine points on 4-of-6 shooting and knocked down a 3-pointer as time expired in the half. Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Hill and freshman center Moses Brown each added seven points of their own.

With a win, UCLA would begin Pac-12 play 3-0 for the first time since the 2012-2013 season.