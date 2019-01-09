USAC recap – Jan. 8

The Undergraduate Students Association Council is the official student government representing the undergraduate student body at UCLA. Council meetings take place every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Kerckhoff 417 and are open to all students. Watch a livestream of the meetings on the USAC Live! channel on YouTube.

Special Presentations:

Representatives from the Good Clothes Good People redistribution center said more than 350 visitors stopped by the center in its first four weeks of operation . They said they are seeking more funding because the center currently operates fully on student volunteer labor.

Agenda:

The council allocated a total of $1,000 from the supplemental fund for service to non-USAC groups.

The council allocated a total of $18,793 from the Contingency Programming Fund for service to USAC and non-USAC groups.

Reports:

President Claire Fieldman said the University of California Regents is considering terminating a student advisor position. She also addressed the email she sent to the student body about recent student deaths, apologizing for mentioning two members from Greek life but not other areas of campus. She said she did not mean to be selective and will conduct further due diligence in the future.

Internal Vice President Robert Blake Watson said his office will host its off-campus living fair Jan. 22. He added student organizations will hold campus sustainability week during week two.

External Vice President Jamie Kennerk said she is resigning from a committee within USAC because she is becoming the vice chair of a UC Student Association committee. She added she will attend the Regents meeting next week. She also added the Students of Color Conference may be delayed until April due to reorganization within UCSA.

A general representative 1 office representative said the office will hold a student organization speed dating event Tuesday in the Bruin Viewpoint Room. He added the office will hold a student identity panel for students of mixed identities Sunday in the Bruin Viewpoint Room.

General Representative 2 Bella Martin said her office is taking suggestions for points to raise to all Greek life leaders at an upcoming retreat.

Transfer Student Representative Jessica Kim said her office held its Transfer Student Involvement Fair on Tuesday. She added her office is considering adapting its internship to teach lobbying and policy skills, rather than exclusively serving as a pathway into USAC.

Campus Events Commissioner Alley Madison said her office is screening “Wayne,” a YouTube series from the creator of “Deadpool,” on Monday at 11 a.m. She added her office will also screen “Arctic” on Jan. 27.

Community Service Commissioner Bethanie Atinuke Sonola said her office will hold its nonprofit networking night Jan. 22. She added students went on alternate breaks to locations including Seattle and Fresno with CSC over winter break.

Facilities Commissioner Julia Ho-Gonzalez said her office’s The Green Initiative Fund funding applications are due Friday at 5 p.m.

Financial Supports Commissioner Jay Manzano said his office selected its textbook scholarship recipients. He added his office increased its iClicker library by 63 iClickers last quarter.