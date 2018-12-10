Women’s tennis’ Jada Hart clinches world championship for Team USA at BNP Paribas

Jada Hart does not take breaks.

In what was supposed to be time off from competitive tennis, the redshirt junior teamed up with Duke’s Maria Mateas and went 3-0 last week in Grenoble, France, to help the United States claim the Master’U BNP Paribas championship. The title has now gifted Team USA its eighth win in 10 appearances at the tournament, which has been labeled “The World Event of University Tennis.”

“It’s always an honor to represent your country no matter what opportunity you get,” Hart said. “It’s also a great tournament to end the year on.”

The Master’U BNP Paribas tournament differs from most traditional tennis competitions. In order for a country to advance, it must defeat its opponent in a best-of-seven series consisting of a variation of singles, doubles and mixed doubles events.

Hart was selected to compete in doubles events for second-seeded Team USA.

“We are honored that she was chosen to participate,” said coach Stella Sampras Webster. “We love to hear that our players are going out to compete in other tournaments (because) it just shows us that they’re really committed to their sport.”

The American duo began its campaign with a win over Mathilde Devits and Chelsea Vanhoutte of Belgium, contributing to Team USA’s 6-1 series victory over the Belgians.

The pair went on to face Amy Bowtell and Sinead Lohan of Ireland, and its 8-1 victory over the Irish duo contributed to another 6-1 scoreline for Team USA.

Victories in the first two series of the tournament pitted the Americans against defending champions Great Britain in the final. After Team USA won three of its first four events of the series, Hart and Mateas found themselves in a championship-clinching match against British pair Maia Lumsden and Laura Sainsbury.

“Everybody showed up in all the singles,” Hart said. “And when it came time for me to actually play, I was able to step up and do well in doubles.”

Hart and Mateas fell behind early on, surrendering the first set 6-0. But the American duo came back to claim the second set with a 7-6 (7) tiebreaker.

Hart and Mateas secured a 10-8 win in the third set, rallying behind their second-set momentum to clinch the series and a championship for the United States.

The Bruins are currently not conducting practices, per NCAA rules, but Sampras Webster said her players are still staying fit for the upcoming season.

“At this point, we can’t be out there with them,” Sampras Webster said. “Luckily we’ve got a very committed team and we trust that they will be doing the right things.”

UCLA will kick off dual matches on Jan. 26, welcoming opponents Florida International, Loyola Marymount and Minnesota to the Los Angeles Tennis Center.