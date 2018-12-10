The Quad: Pump it up at Powell with our student-generated finals week playlist

According to Business Insider, the most effective music to listen to while studying lacks lyrics, features sounds of nature or has a specific tempo.

In general, music is a great way to get through repetitive and mindless tasks, like completing a problem set you already know how to do or memorizing important dates.

So we approached – perhaps a little bit awkwardly – students at Powell and asked them just exactly what they were listening to while they studied for their upcoming finals. Ranging from Charles Mingus to Travis Scott, with some boppin’ K-pop, bangin’ Taylor Swift and a song or two thrown in from us – Phil Collins was a must – this playlist represents the beauty and diversity that epitomizes the UCLA study experience.

While we cannot guarantee that the following playlist will help you focus on your work as well as a Bach composition would, we’re sure you’ll find something you enjoy on it. Here’s the Quad’s Finals Week playlist, made for UCLA students by UCLA students with a little flavor for nearly everyone.

Good luck on finals, Bruins.

https://open.spotify.com/user/landonnn24/playlist/7rRrpuEwtyvvXtw1xNWsBW?si=qklnGf4oQ7KFM1_WOKF5Uw