Rain causes flooding in Murphy Hall, disrupts services temporarily

Students and administration officials found Murphy Hall flooded Thursday morning due to heavy rainfall.

The flood at Murphy Hall started around 8 a.m., according to UCLA Facilities Management.

Some campus services experienced interruptions due to the flooding. The financial aid office temporarily relocated across the hall as plumbers worked to handle the flood. The registrar’s office also experienced a closure, but was fully open by 10 a.m.

Nurit Katz, executive officer of Facilities Management, said that clogged roof drains caused the air conditioning pipes to malfunction and flood the offices.

The Fernald Child Study Center and the Center for the Health Sciences also experienced flooding, Katz said.

Daniel Wefers, a fourth-year mechanical engineering student, was scheduled to meet with a financial aid advisor at 9:30 a.m., but just found out about the flood minutes before the appointment.

“Since it’s not an urgent appointment, I’ll probably come back … on Monday and ask when they plan to have me,” Wefers said.

Financial aid services have temporarily been moved to A128 Murphy Hall while plumbers clear the flood.