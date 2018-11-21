Wednesday, November 21

In the news:

UCPD searching for man involved in armed robbery of UCLA student

By


Posted:
November 21, 2018
11:37 am

Crime, News


 Share

 Tweet

University police are searching for a man involved in an armed robbery Friday.

A man approached a UCLA student on Ophir Drive near Midvale Avenue, waved a gun over the student’s head and demanded he take everything out of his pockets. The man took the student’s property and fled on Ophir Drive.

He was last seen entering a dark four-door sedan with tinted windows near 527 Midvale Avenue.

UCPD described the man as hispanic and short with curly black hair. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, glasses and jeans.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case can call UCPD at 310-825-1491.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someoneShare on Google+Share on Reddit
David Gray

Comments are supposed to create a forum for thoughtful, respectful community discussion. Please be nice. View our full comments policy here.


Content copyright © 2018 the Daily Bruin