UCPD searching for man involved in armed robbery of UCLA student

University police are searching for a man involved in an armed robbery Friday.

A man approached a UCLA student on Ophir Drive near Midvale Avenue, waved a gun over the student’s head and demanded he take everything out of his pockets. The man took the student’s property and fled on Ophir Drive.

He was last seen entering a dark four-door sedan with tinted windows near 527 Midvale Avenue.

UCPD described the man as hispanic and short with curly black hair. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie, glasses and jeans.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case can call UCPD at 310-825-1491.