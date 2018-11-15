UCPD investigates vandalism after Bruin Bear found painted red, yellow

The Bruin Bear statue was found covered in red and yellow paint Thursday morning.

The Bruin Bear statue, located in Bruin Plaza, was vandalized sometime this week. The university erects chalkboard walls to protect the bear and other statues during Rivalry Week, the week leading up to the annual football match between USC and UCLA. One of the walls surrounding the Bruin Bear statue was found removed and the statue inside covered in red and yellow paint around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

UCPD Lt. Kevin Kilgore said he does not believe the statue has been vandalized while the walls have been in place in recent years.

UCLA started putting up the walls in 2010, after a similar case of vandalism on the bear in 2009 cost the university over $20,000.

Kilgore added UCPD detectives are working to determine exactly when the vandalism occurred.